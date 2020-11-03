Ronald M. Peterson, age 75, passed away peacefully in San Antonio April 25 with family members by his side.

Ron was born in Rice Lake, WI, and grew up in Eau Claire, graduating from Memorial High School in 1962. He received BS and MS degrees in Mechanical Engineering from UW-Madison, graduating in1971. He worked in that field for many years in Madison, Washington State, Colorado, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Later in life, he received a lung transplant and retired to the warmer climate of the Hill Country of southern Texas. He married Londa Gilbreath in 2009 and settled in Kerrville, Texas near the Guadalupe River.

Christian evangelism became important in Ron's life in Texas, and he spent frequent days as a docent and spiritual guide to Christian tourists at The Cross, a popular local religious park near Kerrville.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Josephine Peterson. He is survived by his loving wife Londa, 5 beautiful children: Marc of Nebraska; Ron Jr., Sunni, and Tristan of Washington; and Michael of Oregon; brother Gary of Rice Lake, WI, sister Gloria of Madison, WI. A memorial service will be held at a later date when conditions allow.







