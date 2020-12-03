Rose hired me to replace her as a Biology teacher at Rider High School, my favorite job ever! I had gotten to know Rose on many field excursions with her and Walt "Doc" Dalquest with whom I worked and received my M.S. in Biology. Rose and Doc attended my wedding in Fairbanks, Alaska in 1994 and we traveled down to Seward, Alaska where she caught the largest halibut caught that day!! She was the only woman on the boat! It was an awesome trip! Rose was a tremendous lady, a force to be reckoned with, and certainly someone that I looked up to. Rest in peace, dear Rose. I know that you are tromping happily through those heavenly forests. I'll see you there, I hope. Love, Julie

Julie Maier

Friend