Rose Schindler

Rose Schindler Obituary
Rose T. "Rosie" Schindler, 90, of Cooks Valley, WI, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Rosie was born October 15, 1929, in Tilden, WI, the daughter of Andrew and Wilhemina (Boos) Ruf. She married William J. Schindler on October 28, 1952, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Tilden.
Rosie loved gardening, tending to her flowers, feeding her birds, and helping Bill on the farm. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed putting together puzzles. Spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family was her favorite pastime. She was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley where she served on St. Therese Circle.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bill; five children, Rita (Steve) Nunweiler of Brooklyn Park, MN, Richard (Virginia) Schindler of Bloomer, Charles (Frances) Schindler of Colfax, Glen (Lori) Schindler of Bloomer, and Bill Schindler of Bloomer; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Joe (Joyce) Ruf of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, MaryAnn Schimmel of Chippewa Falls, and Clara Scheidecker of Bloomer; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; one grandchild, Jeff Schindler; two brothers; one sister; and a daughter-in-law, Debra Schindler.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the mass. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, December 9, at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer and again Tuesday, one hour prior to mass at the church. A vigil service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
