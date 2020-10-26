Rosemary Kent

Rosemary Grace Kent, age 74, of Modena, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home under the care of Mayo Health and Hospice.
She was born on June 22, 1946 in Whitehall, the daughter of Goldie (Lash) Wrycza and the late John Wrycza. She attended and graduated from Gilmanton High School. On December 26, 1964, Rosemary was united in marriage to Merle Kent. To this union, three children were born. They later divorced. Merle preceded Rosemary in death on February 14, 2015.
Rosemary was always a social butterfly making friends easily. She was a hard worker both at work and home. She was a huge Elvis fan and enjoyed collecting Elvis items. She enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies, gambling, fishing, gardening, her grandchildren and spending time with Ron. Rosemary attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi. She will forever be loved and missed. We will always remember Finger in air.
Rosemary is survived by her 3 children, Kimberly (special friend Jay) Kent, Kevin (Kari) Kent and Kelly (Tim) Baker; grandchildren, Wyatt Kuhl, Dalton Kuhl, Jocy Kuhl; Kayla Berg, Kelsey Berg, Casey Kent, Kolton Kent, Devon Stamm, Mikayla Robertson and Austin Baker; 3 great grandchildren and 1 on the way; her mother, Goldie Wrycza; sister Nancy (Stanley) Linberg; two brothers, Larry (Laura) Wrycza and Jody (significant other, Julie) Wrycza; her soulmate of almost 20 years, Ron Dregney; also nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Besides her father, John Wrycza, Rosemary was preceded in death by her infant sister Mary Wrycza.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi from 4:00 P.M. 6:00 P.M. with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
