1/1
Rosemary Kent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Grace Kent, age 74, of Modena, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home under the care of Mayo Health and Hospice.
She was born on June 22, 1946 in Whitehall, the daughter of Goldie (Lash) Wrycza and the late John Wrycza. She attended and graduated from Gilmanton High School. On December 26, 1964, Rosemary was united in marriage to Merle Kent. To this union, three children were born. They later divorced. Merle preceded Rosemary in death on February 14, 2015.
Rosemary was always a social butterfly making friends easily. She was a hard worker both at work and home. She was a huge Elvis fan and enjoyed collecting Elvis items. She enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies, gambling, fishing, gardening, her grandchildren and spending time with Ron. Rosemary attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi. She will forever be loved and missed. We will always remember Finger in air.
Rosemary is survived by her 3 children, Kimberly (special friend Jay) Kent, Kevin (Kari) Kent and Kelly (Tim) Baker; grandchildren, Wyatt Kuhl, Dalton Kuhl, Jocy Kuhl; Kayla Berg, Kelsey Berg, Casey Kent, Kolton Kent, Devon Stamm, Mikayla Robertson and Austin Baker; 3 great grandchildren and 1 on the way; her mother, Goldie Wrycza; sister Nancy (Stanley) Linberg; two brothers, Larry (Laura) Wrycza and Jody (significant other, Julie) Wrycza; her soulmate of almost 20 years, Ron Dregney; also nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Besides her father, John Wrycza, Rosemary was preceded in death by her infant sister Mary Wrycza.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi from 4:00 P.M. 6:00 P.M. with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Please share your memories and condolences for Rosemary at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Inc.
679 Hehli Way
Mondovi, WI 54755
(715) 926-5001
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved