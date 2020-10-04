Rosemary Toner

Rosemary Elaine Toner, 98 of Eau Claire passed away Tuesday Sept. 29th at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire. She was born Dec. 1, 1921 in Eau Claire, WI. Daughter of Almon and Minnie (Nelson) Higley. She grew up on the west side of Eau Claire. This is where she met her sweetheart. John Toner. They were married July 2, 1942 at Fort Meade, SD where he was stationed at the time. They made their home in Eau Claire. She and John managed Midway Bowl and the Ivers Inn. She worked at Fabertec, and later at National Presto Industries in the ammunitions factory making shells. Rosemary/ Nana centered her entire life around her family and was very artistically gifted. She could copy and paint any picture she saw and could knit or crochet an item by hearing you describe them. Her children and grandchildren were gifted many afghans, doilies and winter ensembles. She was well known for her one liners. She said it like it was with no sugar coating.
Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Barbara Bowers Chetek, son John (Maureen) Toner Durand. Grandchildren, Chris Coyer, Stephanie (Greg) Osterhaus, Mitchel (friend Jackie) Coyer, Kerstin (Nic) Boigenzahn. Great grandchildren, Gage McClean, Megan Osterhaus, Gavin Osterhaus and Bryce Osterhaus, Great great Grandson Lucas Johnson, nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death, her husband John, sons David and Steven, brother James, her parents, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home from 10 am until 12 pm. Graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at 12:15 pm at St. Patrick Cemetery in Eau Claire.
