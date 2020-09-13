Roxane Statz

Roxane Marie Statz, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at home, with her family by her side and under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.
Roxi was born in Eau Claire on February 14, 1957 to Ralph and Shirley Statz.
Roxi graduated from North High School in 1975. Following graduation she moved to the Twin Cities and worked various jobs while attending school to become a Veterinary Technician. She moved back to Eau Claire and worked at Westgate Animal Hospital and Kindness Animal Hospital. While working there she learned to groom dogs also. After leaving the vet hospitals, she took a job at Shoppers Hotline IRI.
Roxi loved playing cards, watching the Packers and doing flyball with her dog Chewey. She also loved to go fishing and riding horses.
She loved animals and always had 3 or 4 dogs and or cats.
Roxi is survived by her father, Ralph Statz of Eau Claire; brothers, Robert (Jean) Statz of Eau Claire, Michael (Lynn) Statz of Sun Prairie; sister, Lore Statz of Eau Claire; nephews, Daniel (Kayla) Statz, Thomas (Amanda) Statz; nieces, Heather (Tony) Dring, Melissa (Aaron) Thornton; great nephew, Brian; great niece, Eleanor; aunts, Alise Feeney, Kay Harter and Sister Rita Feeney.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Statz; step-mother, Janet Statz, uncles, John Harter and Raymond Feeney.
The family would like to send a special thank you to St. Joseph's Hospice for their compassionate care shown to Roxi.
A private graveside service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Memorial contributions in honor of Roxi can be directed to the Eau Claire County Humane Society.
Memorial contributions in honor of Roxi can be directed to the Eau Claire County Humane Society.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.