Roy J. Shefchik, 83, of Altoona, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona. He was born on August 10, 1937 in Ashland, WI to Roy and Alice (Rofferf) Shefchik. Roy married Linda Bushendorf on June 18, 1977 in Eau Claire. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Roy is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Ellis; granddaughters, Kaylyn and Andrea Ellis; great-grandsons, Emersyn and Masyn Heacox; sisters, Beverly, Faith Ann (William), Sharon (Lynn), and Linda (James).
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Linda; son (in-infancy), Roy Jr.; parents, Roy and Alice and sister, Marilyn.
The family wishes to thank Oakwood Health Services for their support and care that they gave to Roy.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire, with Pastor Christine Emerson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the West Chapel. Inurnment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
