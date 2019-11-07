|
Ruth Thorpe Bullis, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who lived as a gentle and kind spirit, died peacefully on October 29 at the age of 98 in her home in Boulder City, Nevada.
Ruth was born January 19, 1921 in Stanley, Wisconsin to George and Helmina Thorpe. At the age of 8 she survived a nasty childhood illness but it did not keep her from performing later in school plays including a lead in a musical, various choirs or graduating 2nd in her high school class. After attending a business school in Minneapolis she moved to Eau Claire, met and married Jack Bullis, and the two of them left their wedding at Our Savior's Lutheran in Stanley on his motorcycle, Ruth in her wedding gown and Jack in his Army uniform.
After Jack came home from WWII they had two boys in Eau Claire, Roger and John. When the Army called Jack to go to Korea, Ruth and the boys moved in with her supportive parents in Stanley for one very memorable year before going back to Eau Claire.
Ruth's sons' later careers were greatly influenced by their mom's love of media including piano playing, the music of Glenn Miller and other big bands as well as her being enamored by Fred and Ginger, Janet Gaynor and many movies and musicals of the thirties and forties. Lots of joyful singing was the very cheerful behavior of the four Thorpe sisters.
When living in Stevens Point, Ruth worked as an administrative assistant in the county courthouse and later in Eau Claire she worked for the UWEC Education department, both jobs taken by her to help her kids go to college. Ruth and Jack were also influential supporters of the churches and loving members of the choirs of Trinity Lutheran in Stevens Point and Grace Lutheran in Eau Claire.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Roger (Pat), Plover, WI; John (Lettie), Boulder City, NV; grandchildren, Paul (Paula) Bullis, Slinger, WI; Terry Bullis, Palatine, IL; Aaron (Beth) Ackeret, Stevens Point, WI; Bethany (Gabe) Ackeret, Madison, WI; nine great grandchildren, Bailey, Meghan, Connor, Alexa, Isaiah, Jack, Annabel, Bertie and Margie; sisters, Doris Nelson and Deanne/Bun (Kirk) Milligan, sister-in-law, Dorothy Carpenter. and loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bullis, and sister, Betty Ramberg.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire at 12:00 on Saturday December 7th.
Ruth will long be remembered as a revered mother and grandmother, significant friend and very decent and caring human being.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019