The Reverend Billy Graham once said "I look forward to death with great anticipation, meeting God face to face." Ruth Elaine Holman Fischer has now had that glorious meeting.
Ruth passed away in her sleep on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 from Covid-19 related symptoms. Born at the beginning of the Great Depression (February 19th, 1930) in the Town of Cleveland in Jackson County, she was the youngest child of Gunder and Ida (Erickson) Holman. She learned early in her life the importance of getting the greatest use out of every item in her possession.
"Ruthie Stories" have long been a source of wonder, admiration and entertainment. A near fatal car accident in 1950 heightened her faith, influencing every aspect of her life. She studied and applied Biblical teachings with a passion that amazed everyone she met. Her love for the Lord and dedication to His work placed her in unusual situations that would bewilder an average person. But, Ruth was far from average. Her children describe her as unconventional, unpredictable, spontaneous, compassionate, giving and willing to laugh at herself. Her heart was huge. She always put the well-being of others before her own and was loved for her kindness and compassion. She constantly gave of herself which included her missions to Central America to work in orphanages, tutoring children in the foster care system, frequent singing visits to local nursing homes with her children or grandchildren in tow and her infamous foot rubs. She loved music and graciously helped anyone in need who crossed her path.
She graduated from Fairchild High School in 1947 and Eau Claire Teachers College (now UW-Eau Claire) in 1949. Ruth taught school in rural Hixton at Shady Glen and then at Melrose Girls School.
On January 1st, 1952, she married Armen Fischer at Price Church near Osseo and raised 9 children on the Fischer family farm near Pleasantville. While raising her children she also worked as Nursing Aid at local nursing homes. In her retirement years she went to work as a hostess at McDonalds in Osseo for about 15 years, a job she truly loved. Being a kid at heart she loved working with her younger co-workers.
She was the last survivor of her generation and was preceded in death by her husband, Armen, her teen-aged son Fred (1956 1974); her parents, siblings (Gerald, Ramona, Mable and Wilma) and their spouses; Armens siblings (Esther, Helen, Lillian, Elsie and Don) and their spouses; and nephews Tom and Jerry Benthum and Jim Duerkop. She is survived by 8 children: Tim (Barb) Fischer of Strum; Rose (Dan) Gray of Osseo, Cheryl (Bill) Van Zuylen of San Jose, CA, Pete Fischer of Strum, Carol (Brian) Weber of Tucson, AZ, Jon Fischer of San Jose, CA, Kathy (Harry) Baker of New Athens, IL Tristan (Daniel) Mike of Papillion, NE and daughter-in-law Youngah Fischer of Osseo. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren (Travis Fischer, Megan Johnson, Brandon and Shawn Gray, Ryan and Haley Van Zuylen, Jennifer and Marie Fischer, Alyson and Matthew Weber, Joel and Amelia Kershner-Mattingly and Bella, Ezra, Gladyn and Lillian Mike) 7 Great-Grandchildren, and several very special nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Elk Creek Lutheran Church at W16316 County Road OO, rural Osseo. Funeral services will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor V. Ahles officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Due to the Covid pandemic, CDC Guidelines will be followed with face masks and social distancing at the visitation. Due to a limited amount of seating in the sanctuary and basement of the church, the services can be heard in the church parking lot by tuning into FM 87.9 on your car radio. Live streaming will also be an option and instructions on that will be posted on the funeral home website in Ruths obituary at www.andersonfhaugusta@.com
The family would like extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Grace Edgewood, Heartland Hospice and Mayo Palliative Care for Ruths care and support.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com
