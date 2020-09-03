Ruth Robertson

Ruth Winona Robertson passed away on August 26, 2020 in her home at Care Partners Assisted Living in Altoona, Wisconsin. She was born in Central Park, Illinois on February 2, 1917, the daughter of Evart and Rena Downing. She attended Daniel School in Danville, Illinois and graduated from Georgetown High School in 1935. In 1937, Ruth married John Blakeney and they had three children. Early in their marriage they lived in Monmouth, Indiana where John ran a restaurant with his brother Wayne, and later moved to Terre Haute, Indiana where he was chef at the Terre Haute House. John and Ruth then moved to Westville, Illinois where they both worked in a downtown hotel. They eventually settled in Ridgefarm, Illinois, working hard together to remodel a house and make it their home.
Ruth was an employee in a plastic factory in Georgetown, a typesetter for a local newspaper and a waitress at The Hut and Ridgeway Lanes in Ridgefarm. It was at The Hut that she waited on Elvis. It was 1956 the week before he appeared on Ed Sullivan. John and Ruth spent summers in Gaylord Michigan, Minocqua Wisconsin, and Vero Beach Florida where John worked as a chef. In Minocqua, several celebrities had summer homes there so Ruth got to dance with Milton Eisenhower who was Dwight Eisenhower's brother. She also was Elizabeth Taylor's parents' waitress. She loved art since she was a little girl and that love of art became very prevalent in her life. She sold over 100 paintings before she had her first art lesson. With money she received from these sales and a little help from other sources, she was able to enroll at Eastern Illinois University at the age of 52 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Art. Ruth taught at Schlarman High School in Danville, Illinois for nine years. Traveling to Italy with her class was the highlight of her career as she marveled at Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel. She married her second husband, Dallas Robertson, a retired fireman, in 1977 and they lived in Champaign for many years. After retiring from teaching, she worked at a gift shop in the Chancellor Hotel in Champaign, Illinois. A year after her husbands' death, she moved to Wisconsin to be by her daughters as she was diagnosed with macular degeneration. Some of the activities Ruth enjoyed in her life were badminton, biking, climbing trees, sledding, painting, drawing, sculpting, jewelry making, pottery and weaving. She also loved square dancing at the VFW in Georgetown and dancing at the Moose Club in Danville and Champaign.
Ruth always kept active and engaged in life. Maybe that is why she lived to celebrate her 103rd birthday! She looked at life through an artist's eye and taught her daughters to do the same. She had a spiritual life that she shared with them so they would have firm faith foundation to carry them through. She taught them also to always do their best and have faith that things are going to work out.
Ruth is survived by her two daughters, Sharon Sue Gunn (Richard) of Eleva, Wisconsin and Debra Ruth Wiseman-Raasch (Robert) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, her sister, Joyce Hollingsworth of Fort Mill, South Carolina, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great- great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 siblings, both husbands, her daughter, Sheryl Daily of Crawfordsville, Indiana, her two grandchildren, Colleen and Tyrel and her significant other, George.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Wayne Blakeney building in Ridgefarm, Illinois at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the art department at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois or The Salvation Army of Vemilion County that helped her as a child.
Visitation will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Smith Funeral Chapel. The service will begin at 2:30 pm. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com