Ruth Ann Zanotelli (Underdale) 93

Ruth "Sis" was born 1-9-27 to Len and Dorothy Underdale in Milwaukee and passed peacefully in her sleep at her daughters home in Eau Claire 4-22-20.

Ruth and her family had moved to Greendale as one of the original village pioneers. When she and Vic were married they continued to live in Greendale, eventually moving to Eau Claire and enjoying summer time at the family cabin on the Chain of Lakes.

She and Vic enjoyed traveling with family and friends. They spent their winters in Mariner's Cove in Estero Fl. which Ruth continued doing with Jeanne and Dick until her health no longer allowed her to travel.

Ruth enjoyed her life, especially time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When she no longer was able to do what she enjoyed on earth she went to sleep and walked comfortably and proudly to meet Jesus and her family and friends who had passed before her.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Len and Dot Underdale, husband Vic "Jr" Zanotelli, brother and sister-in-law Bill and Dolores Underdale, sister-in-law JoAnn Underdale, mother and father in-law Mary and Victor Zanotelli, brother-in-law Ray Zanotelli, son-in-law Jim Moessner, and nephew Mike Underdale.

Ruth is survived by her brothers Ron Underdale (Bev) and Len "Red" Underdale, daughters Jeanne Hibbard (Dick) and Nancy Moessner, 4 grandchildren that gave her a great deal of joy

Jeff Moessner (Vanessa), Jason Moessner, Jennifer Hartwell (Jon) and Brian Hibbard; and 4 exceptional great-grandchildren whom she adored; Caleb, Maggie, Wyatt and Henry; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruth will be placed with Vic at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee. Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire is helping the family with arrangements. A Memorial/Celebration of life will be determined at a later date.







