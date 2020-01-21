|
Ryan W. Rugotzke, 63, of Augusta, passed away early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Ryan Willis Rugotzke, son of Willis and Elizabeth (Reetz) Rugotzke, was born August 4, 1956, in Eau Claire. He was raised in Lincoln Township of rural Augusta, where he was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Bears Grass. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1975. In addition to working on the family farm, in the mid 1980's he had worked a couple years at Bush Brothers Canning Company in Augusta, and also for a time with Augusta Housing. In 1997 he moved with his parents from the farm into the city of Augusta.
Ryan enjoyed various activities such as hunting and fishing. He looked forward to his involvement with league bowling, pitching horseshoes, and playing softball. Over the years he had also thrown darts with the dart ball teams from both St. Peter's and Grace Lutheran Church. After suffering a debilitating heart attack in 2004 his activities were limited but he still enjoyed walking downtown Augusta and visiting with his many friends throughout the area. Ryan volunteered many hours of his time over the years by selling raffle tickets for several area organizations.
Ryan will be dearly missed by his brother Randy and Kristy Rugotzke of Arcadia; brother-in-law George Webster of Fall Creek; aunt Jeanette Reetz of Fall Creek; nieces and nephews, Lee Webster (Jessica Pena), Tonya (Vince) Garcia, Chelsie Korpal, Toby (Michelle) Rugotzke, Reid Rugotzke (Morgan Mueller), Danielle Palkowski, Lucas Palkowski (Kelsey Nygard); several great nieces and nephews; and very special and caring friends, Jeff and Dawn Messerschmidt of Augusta.
Ryan was preceded in death by his father, Willis, on Jan. 16, 1998; mother, Elizabeth, on Jan. 6, 2017; and sister Rhonda Webster on Feb. 27, 2018.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Jonathan officiating. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020