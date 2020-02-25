|
Sally A. Anderson, 68, of Eau Claire, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born February 11, 1952, in Woodruff, WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Lucille (Snodgrass) Doud. Sally married Neal Anderson on November 19, 1980, in Eau Claire. She was the loving mother of four children.
Sally worked for several years in the deli department at Gordy's Market (now Festival Foods) on Birch Street in Eau Claire. She was an avid reader, and also enjoyed garage/thrift sales and shopping. Sally loved baking and trying out new recipes. She cared deeply for animals and volunteered with animal rescue. She loved people & people loved her.
Sally is survived by her husband, Neal; four children, Dee Dee Dhein of Minneapolis, MN, Nicole Bignell of Eau Claire, Derrick Anderson of Eau Claire, and Daylon Anderson of Eau Claire; seven grandchildren, Shayna, Anthony, Shari, Kristen, Courtney, Jackie, and Isaac; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Norma Jean Doud and Sherry Doud-Nazer, both of Lac Du Flambeau, WI; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and kitty cat.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive in Altoona (next to Charter Spectrum). Burial will be held in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Celebration of Life Center.
Memorials are preferred to the family.
The family would like to thank the doctors & nurses in the ICU at Marshfield Medical Center for going above & beyond to care for Sally and her family.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020