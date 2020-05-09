Sally LaRose
1948 - 2020
Sally J. LaRose, 71, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully at home May 5, 2020, under the care of Mayo Hospice and Home Care.
Sally was born on September 30, 1948, in Eau Claire, to Frederick and Catherine Marcott. She went to school in Eau Claire and graduated from Regis High School. After graduation she went to school for hospitality management and to be a travel agent. She then decided to follow the footsteps of her father and went to work at Uniroyal, where she worked for 30 years.
Sally married Lavern Werlein in 1968 and together they had one daughter, Lori. Sally later married Bernard "Bud" LaRose, who passed away in 2012.
Sally had a strong faith and enjoyed going to church. She loved to travel, enjoyed making crafts, crocheting and going to thrift sales. She also really enjoyed volunteering at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Sally is survived by her daughter Lori Jepson, grand-daughter Kayla Jepson, grand-son Tyler (Andrea Diederichs), and great grand-daughter Aaliyah Jepson. She is also survived by many other friends and relatives. Sally will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Michael and Patricia Button and husband Bud.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 4-7 PM at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. Because of the Covid-19, we are requiring all visitors to wear a face mask while at the funeral home.
Private family services will be held at St. James the Greater Catholic Church at 11 am on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Public graveside services will be at 12:15 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire
A special "Thank You" goes out to Sally's caregivers: Marilyn Tompkins and Sandy West, Fr. Tom Krieg, and Nicole, Jean, and Josh with Mayo Hospice. We greatly appreciate your love and support during this difficult time.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
