Sandra Burkart

Sandra Lee (Drescher) Burkart, passed away peacefully the morning of Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Dove South in Eau Claire. She was born in 1943 in Neillsville, WI, the daughter of Donald and Irene Drescher. After graduating from Loyal High School in 1961, she moved to Eau Claire and attended UWEC, majoring in Elementary Education. It was there that she met her husband of 53 years. Denny Burkart. They were married June 10, 1967 at St. Mary's in Altoona, Wi.

Sandy worked at the Eau Claire School System, Kinder Care, and owned the Children's Hour Day Care Center for 20+ years. Sandy loved children and they loved her. Her Home-Based Day Care was featured in both Milwaukee and St. Paul newspapers. She loved mixed couples golf, bowling, and fishing trips every summer to Northern Wisconsin. She and her family fished as often as they could in search of her favorite fish, crappies. In later years she and her "slot" buddies rode the bus to Turtle Lake on Mondays.

Sandy took great joy in many things but mainly her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Denny; and four children, Jennifer of Eau Claire, David (Kristin) of Cedarburg, Erin of Whitefish Bay, and Patrick of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Maisie, Halle, Thomas, and Liam. She is further survived by her aunt and "Back-up Mom" Neva Larsen of Eau Claire; aunt, Marie Drescher of Tomah; sisters in law, Florence, Cheryl, and Linda; and brothers in law Steve and Tom; and many, many cousins and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Irene; and her brother Wayne.

There will be a Celebration of Sandy's Life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 11-2 at the River Prairie Center in Altoona.

A private family committal service will be held at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store