On Thursday evening, November 12, 2020, Sandra J. Johnson passed away peacefully at the age of 80 years at the Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Sandy was born to the late Edmond and Geraldine (nee Miller) Fletty in Eau Claire. She married Thomas Johnson on June 10, 1961, and was married for 56 years until Tom passed away in 2017. Sandy and Tom raised three children - two daughters, Deb and Kari, and one son, Jeff. After several short-term jobs when her children were young, she worked for over 20 years at the paper mill in Eau Claire (known as Pope and Talbot at that time), then went on to a second career as a registrar at Luther Hospital (now Mayo Health System) where she worked for 17 years - making many friends along the way.
In the 1970s, Sandy and Tom were very active in the Eagles Club, with Sandy serving as president of the women's auxiliary. She was also involved in bowling leagues, watching the Packers, and spending time camping around Prairie Lake in Chetek. Sandy enjoyed traveling - visiting a number of cities including: Long Beach, Portland, Orlando, Las Vegas, Washington, DC, and Oklahoma City. Sandy also had the chance to travel overseas - Britain, Uganda and Honduras.
Sandy's pride and joy came from her five grandchildren. She attended as many of their sporting events, musical concerts, and award ceremonies as possible. She will be remembered for her laugh, her bargain hunting skills, and her love of sweets. She was deeply loved by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Deb Johnson, Jeff Johnson, and Kari (Andrew) Reiter; grandchildren, Brittany Reiter, AJ Reiter, Kayla Johnson, Jennah Johnson, and Jazmine Johnson; brothers, Jack (Majel) Fletty and Mike (Jennie) Fletty; sister-in-law, Mary Howard; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; sister, Gerry Brandt; sisters-in law, Millie Baker and Beverly Olson; and brothers-in-law, Dick and Jerry Johnson.
The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the staff at the Rutledge Home and Mayo Health System Hospice for their wonderful care.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Interment will be in the Lutheran Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home in Eau Claire is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Sandy to the Alzheimer's Association
(404 1/2 N Bridge St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729).
We encourage you to send a condolence to the family by visiting our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com
. But please also send a card, note or letter including a favorite memory or story of Sandy. You may forward it to the funeral home if you do not know the family address (Evergreen Funeral Home, 4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).