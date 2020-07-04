Sandra Kirby

Sandra "Sandy" K. Kirby passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home with her daughters at her side. She was born November 8, 1953, to Harold and Gloria (Schreiner) Tylka. She grew up in Eau Claire, WI, and graduated from North High School in 1971. She attended Chippewa Valley Technical College in hopes of becoming a registered nurse, but God had other plans for her. She was a certified nurse aide and ward clerk for many years, as she had a passion for health care. She loved camping, fishing, cook-outs, road trips to Black River Falls and going out to eat with her special friend Tom.
She leaves behind 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren that were her world. She was very proud to have created so many grandchildren. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She is survived by her brother, Steven; daughters, Tiffany (Justin) Vevang, Hollie Peterson, Leah Kirby (Ricky Ducommon) and Sadie Kirby; grandchildren, Armond (Kortney) Love, Abbie'Anne, Bailey, Trinitie, Courtney, Walker, Alexander, Chyanne, Landin, Wyatt, Leilah, Mavarik, Hadleigh, Aeislin, Lennon, Allison, Leighton, Langston and Ledger; and great-grandchildren, Kayson and Dawson; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Travis; infant daughter, Abigail; brothers, Daniel and Thomas; and sister, Sonjia.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Birch Street Baptist Church, 3120 Birch Street, Eau Claire, with Pastor Tim Hallet Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon and a time of sharing will be held following the service at church.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com