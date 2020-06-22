Sara Carpenter

Ms. Sara (Sally) Tyler Carpenter (Maiden name Rogers) passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at The House of Dove Hospice Home, Marshfield, Wisconsin, at the age of 70.

Sara (Sally depending how people knew her) is survived by her children: A daughter Tracy Jossi-Tyler of Valrico, Florida, a son Adam Tyler and daughter in law Nicole Tyler, of Apollo Beach, Florida, and a son Jay Tyler and daughter-in-law Alicia Tyler of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Grammi (as her grandchildren called her), is survived by 10 grandchildren. Chealsea Jossi Barker (Russell), Taylor Jossi, Christine Jossi, Cameron Jossi, Kaitlyn Tyler, Colin Tyler, Alisha Wollenberg, Nathan Tyler, Noah Tyler and Andrew Tyler. Grammi was also a great-grandmother to Reagan Barker. Sara was preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Rogers, father, Richard Rogers, brother Paul Rogers, husband, George (aka Buddy) H. Tyler, Jr., and second husband, Daniel Carpenter.

Sara was born in Derbyshire, England, July 20 1949 and was adopted, as a baby by Richard & Daisy Rogers. She graduated primary school at the age of 14 to 15, as was the custom in England. She met her first husband, George (aka Buddy) H. Tyler, Jr., a US Army Sergeant, when she was 17 approaching the age of 18, and married on April 22, 1968. In January of 1969 they welcomed their first child, a daughter (Tracy), two and half years later in 1971, a son (Adam) and almost nine and half years later a son (Jay). Sara lived her life as she wanted to, and if you knew her, it was on her own terms and no one else's. She loved her husband, Buddy, as she called him, very much and missed him every day after he passed. She raised her children to be strong and independent, but there was never any shortage of love. Sara loved and adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild very much. Towards the end she had said many times don't take tomorrow for granted, forgive, talk to each other, take care of each other and love each other.

Sara was able to find some peace in her life when she started visiting the Coffee Shop aka CafÃ© 420 Ministries, Inc., across the street from where she lived. She met Pastor Russ and he was able to help her find that tranquility.

A memorial service is scheduled for June 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM (Central Time), (6:00 PM Eastern Time), at CafÃ© 420 Ministries, Inc., 420 Washington St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin, 54701. Memorial will also be broadcasted live via Facebook.

In lieu of flowers we are asking that you please donate to CafÃ© 420 Ministries, Inc.







