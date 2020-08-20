1/2
Scott Larsen
Scott "Scooter" P. Larsen, 76, of Elk Mound, WI, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Scott was born in Watertown, NY, on December 6, 1943, a son of Harald and Mary (Schwab) Larsen.
Scott served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 until his honorable discharge in 1966. He then served in the Air Force reserves and retired in 2001 as a master sergeant. Scott married Jeanne Stolp in 1971 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire.
Scott worked for Uniroyal Tire. He enjoyed having a good ribeye steak, golfing at Whitetail Golf Course, puzzles, and traveling to all 50 states and to 4 different continents. One of Scott's greatest accomplishments was a hole-in-one at 219 yards. He also volunteered many hours at Mayo Clinic Health Systems and was a member of Eau Claire Lodge # 112, F. & A.M. and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Scott is survived by his son, Terrel Larsen of Menomonie, WI; daughter, Sara (Bo) Bransford of Oakdale, MN; sisters, Heather Truog and Eve (Jon) Suckow, both of Elk Mound, WI; brother, Mark (Nancy) Larsen of Winona, MN; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Hank Truog.
Scott would like to be remembered as happy go lucky and fair to everyone.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Mound with Father Timothy Welles officiating. Face coverings will be required. Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 53 at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
To express online condolences, please visit obituaries at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com
Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax is serving his family.



Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sampson Funeral Home
1017 Railroad Ave
Colfax, WI 54730
(715) 962-3525
