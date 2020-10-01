SCOTT DANIEL STAGLIANO age 57, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home.
He was born on June 22, 1963 in Eau Claire to the late Samuel Robert and Arlene Marie (Meyer) Stagliano. He graduated from Eau Claire North in 1982, where he was in band, played football, and on swim team.
Scott went on to receive his degree in Building Construction at Chippewa Valley Technical College in 1982 and was proud to achieve his dream of becoming a Journeyman carpenter. He was proud that he participated in several building projects throughout the Chippewa Valley. He was a past member of local Carpenter's union 1074. Scott started Align Construction and Millwork remodeling and building homes.
He was active in many community groups including: Being a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Bishop Fulton J. Sheen Assembly, John F. Kennedy Council #1257, volunteered at Sacred Heart and St. Olaf's churches, Festival of the Pines, Beacon House, Community Table, St. Francis Food Pantry, Sacred Heart Hospital, past member of the Eau Claire Jaycees, working on Eau Claire Air Shows. Scott enjoyed several hobbies including fishing, boating, trap shooting at the Eau Claire Rod and Gun club, deer hunting, watching the Packers and Badgers and participating in a game of bocce.
Scott is survived by two daughters, Kayla M. and Stacy K.; three brothers, Samuel J. (Cheryl) of Eau Claire, Tony (Rhonda) of Monroe, WI and Thomas (Dawn) of Eau Claire. He was a loving uncle to Samantha, Kevin, Abbie, Jessy, Trista, Shae, Shaw, Shai.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation and celebration of his life will begin at 10 am, with a service at 11 am, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Inurnment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. Please show courtesy by wearing a mask and respect social distance.
