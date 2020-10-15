Shane Coffield

Shane Michael Coffield, 29, born May 11, 1991, will forever be remembered by his family and friends. He is the son of Michael Coffield and Linda Brill-Hubbard (Brad Hubbard), a brother to Ashley Stoll, an uncle to Maddi Coffield, Leo and Oliver Stoll, and a niece on the way. He is a grandson to Meredith Joy Brill, a nephew and cousin to many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, a Child of God, and a friend to many.
If you were genuine, unique, loved music, the outdoors, campfires, kayaking, and good food and drink, you were a friend of Shane's. Shane's biggest joy - in the midst of many struggles - was sharing his passion for his loving Savior Jesus and Father God with others. He brought many to know our loving Savior. He was a resident of Eau Claire but loved traveling anywhere and everywhere.
Shane was playing the guitar, one of his greatest passions, when he collapsed and just hours later passed away. He was called home to be with Jesus on Monday, 1:03 pm October 12 at Mayo Hospital/ Critical Care in Eau Claire.
Shane was one of the smartest people his family and many others knew. He loved to read and to learn, but for the life of him he couldn't sit in a classroom. Shane loved building things, working with his hands, playing his many instruments, reading spiritual books by authors such as John Crowder, gardening and traveling. He loved jamming with his friends, busking downtown, bicycling, animals, cooking and experimenting with making new varieties of teas. If he ever had a question about anything, he would research the beans out of it. Shane was a modern day Robin Hood. He was happy to receive from those that had a lot to give and then he would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Shane had his own personal style and he would find a way to make people laugh when they were down. Just when you thought he was aloof or distant, he would give you the biggest hug when he saw you needed one. In the end, by donating his organs, he may save a number of lives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Eleanor Coffield and Donald Brill, his cousin Scott McClintock, and most recently his sister Angie Coffield.
The Celebration of Life for Shane will be held Monday, October 19, at Valleybrook Church, 412 S. Barstow, downtown Eau Claire. Visitation will be held from 11-1 p.m.; service at 1 p.m. with a meal to follow. Shane will be laid to rest beside his sister Angie. There will be a private burial with close family at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Shane Coffield Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.com
.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration Of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com
.