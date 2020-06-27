Sharon Hotchkiss
Sharon J. Hotchkiss, 74, of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Sharon was born on June 29, 1945, in Eau Claire, to Norman and Lila (Sather) Johnson. She married Steven W. Hotchkiss on February 9, 1974, at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Sharon worked as a telephone operator for Wisconsin Telephone Company. She was a member of the Minnesota Street Rod Association, Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ladies Guild, Young at Heart Club and served for countless funeral luncheons.
Sharon is survived by her son, Charles (Vickie) Hotchkiss of North Mankato, MN; sister, Susan Fedor; brother-in-law, Butch Button; nieces and nephews, Gene (Molly) Button, Penny (Jeff) Webber, Don (Shelly) Button, Tony (Cathy) Button, Jeff (Missy) Fedor and Greg (Nicole) Fedor; along with other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steven in 2012; brother-in-law, Frank Fedor; and sister-in-law, Karen Button.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire, where social distancing practices would be appreciated.
A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3715 London Road, Eau Claire, with Pastor Aaron Hamilton officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service at church. Burial will be at the Lutheran Church Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Concordia Lutheran Church, 3715 London Rd., Eau Claire WI, 54701.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries www.lenmarkfh.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
