Sharon R. Lowry died Saturday, May 16, at Mayo Clinic Health System - Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. She was born during the hustle and bustle of war in a hospital on the outskirts of San Diego, California, on January 6, 1945.

Sharon came into this life with an insatiable intellectual curiosity that ignited a desire to learn and a devotion to share her knowledge first with the thousands of students she taught English over her thirty-two-year teaching career and then with members of Chippewa Valley Learning in Retirement. Serving first as secretary and then president as well as coordinating hundreds of Chippewa Valley Learning in Retirement classes, for twenty years Sharon helped to build a strong organization that offered its members an opportunity to interact and meet like-minded individuals who were intellectually curious.

A lover of nature and animals, Sharon took pleasure in feeding and watching the birds and wild animals in the woods surrounding her home. Their antics and the beauty of the ever-changing natural landscape of earth and sky were the inspiration for much of her poetry. She always shared her life with dogs, usually having two as companions, at least one a German Shepherd.

Sharon enjoyed food. She liked to put her touch to a recipe, taste something new, and savor her favorites. She viewed food preparation as a creative exercise and trying foods from different cultures as a chance to learn about them.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Sharon played basketball when she was young and golf as an adult. She never missed Packers and Badgers football and the last few years watched a great deal of golf on TV with Rory McElroy being her favorite player.

She is greatly missed by Elizabeth K. Fischer, her partner of forty-nine years, her German Shepherds Chase and Rory, her many friends, the members of the Chippewa Valley Writers' Group, and the members of Chippewa Valley Learning in Retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents and lots of caring relatives.

A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a future date to be announced after a book of her writings has been published.

Family and friends are welcome to leave condolences online at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store