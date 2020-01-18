|
|
Sharon M. Stone, age 74, of Colfax, WI passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI.
She is survived by her husband George, son Jeff of Eau Claire, brother Miles Ladu of Dallas, TX, and two grandchildren Isabelle and Nicholas Stone.
She was preceded in death by her son Jason.
Services will be held at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020