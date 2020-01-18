Home

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone Obituary
Sharon M. Stone, age 74, of Colfax, WI passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI.
She is survived by her husband George, son Jeff of Eau Claire, brother Miles Ladu of Dallas, TX, and two grandchildren Isabelle and Nicholas Stone.
She was preceded in death by her son Jason.
Services will be held at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
