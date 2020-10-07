Sharron Buss

Sharron Rae (Borden) Buss, 79, passed away peacefully at her home on October 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Sharron was born on November 28, 1940 to Henry and Marvel (Overby) Borden of Menomonie, Wi.
Sharron (Sharrie) graduated from Menomonie High School in 1958. She worked part-time as a teller for the Menomonie (WESTconsin) Credit Union while attending UW Stout and worked her way up to the position of Vice President, Finance, before retiring on December 29, 2000. Sharrie commented, "the Credit Union has been a good place to work, and the people I have worked with have been wonderful. There was never a day I didn't want to get up and go to work". After her retirement, she started and led the Volunteer and Travel Club with the WESTconsin Credit Union. While developing and leading the Volunteer and Travel Club for 18 years, she traveled the world many times over, meeting amazing people and experiencing incredible journeys. Sharrie frequently spoke of one of her most memorable and meaningful experiences, when she attended the Passion Play in Israel.
Sharron was known for her infectious smile and her welcoming heart. Her stage debut with Gary in the high school production of "Oklahoma" was the first of her amazing singing events. Who would have ever thought that the "leading lady" would have gone on to marry "the villain".
Sharron looked forward to special times spent with her girlfriends, whether it was traveling, meeting for coffee, taking walks, "burger night", monthly gatherings, and the "milestone birthday surprise events".
She also loved being part of her grandchildren's lives and events; she was their biggest supporter. Sharron spoke of her grandchildren as "champions" in whatever they did and would frequently tell her friends how proud she was of each and every one of them.
Sharron is survived by her husband, Gary Buss. Sharron married Gary on September 11, 1959, and they shared 61 years together. They were blessed with three children Tryn (Mike) Saben of Ham Lake, MN, Troy (Annie) Buss of Baldwin, WI and Tara (Jeff) Fredrickson of La Crosse, WI; six grandchildren, Tyler (Kelsey) Saben, Carly Saben, Jacob and Sam Buss, Daniel and Dawson Fredrickson, three step-grandchildren, Cory (Lindsey) Christensen, Jena Christensen (Dusty), and Caitlin Christensen (Wes), and her great-granddaughter, Adler (Addie) Saben. Sharron is also survived by her sister-in-law, Earlene (Buss) Way, her brother-in-law, Richard Grassl, her sisters, Judy Borden and Kaye (Ted) Schroeder, and her brother, Paul Borden, and numerous nephews, nieces, and many other loved ones.
Sharron was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Marvel (Overby) Borden, her mother-in-Law, Leona (Keck) Buss, and many other loved ones before her.
Sharron was a long-time devoted member of Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie and was involved in many church committees and activities, as well as the church choir. Her presence at the church will surely be missed. She was also involved with volunteering at the Mayo Hospital Gift Shop, "Tuesday night suppers", and other community activities.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in memory of Sharron to Adoray Home Health and Hospice of Baldwin, WI. Words cannot express how grateful Sharron's family has been for the most wonderful, compassionate love and care the Adoray staff provided to Sharron while guiding her through her journey to Heaven. These amazing caregivers not only wrapped their loving arms around Sharron, but also around her family.
Sharron's family wishes to thank Dr. Nathan Rich and the care team at the Mayo Clinic Heath System, Menomonie. Dr. Rich not only provided her with compassionate care for over 30 years, but also became a concerning and loving friend.
Also, a heartfelt thank you goes out to Pastor Bob Friese from Peace Lutheran Church for the spiritual guidance during this difficult time.
After all of her years traveling to the most beautiful, wonderful destinations, Gary told Sharron that it was time for her to take the most amazing trip ever to meet her Lord and Savior and all those who went before her.
There will be visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. A gathering to celebrate Sharron's life will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Dean and Sues. Private funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and will be live streamed to Olson Funeral Home's Facebook page.
