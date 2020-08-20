Sharron Severson

Sharron L. Severson, 84, of North Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Eau Claire, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Cape Coral, FL.
Sharron was born in Richland Center, WI on March 1, 1935, a daughter of Donald and Elizabeth (Gibbs) Fischer. She graduated from Tomah High School with the Class of 1953. She attended UW-Madison and graduated with a degree in Occupational Therapy and was the first Occupational Therapist at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.
Sharron married Donald "Duke" Severson on April 18, 1957 in Madison, WI. She along with Duke and their family owned and operated the Lowes Creek Golf Course from 1972 to 1996 and the Hallie Golf Course from 1982 to 2002. Sharron became known as "Ma" to all the golfers in Eau Claire.
She was an avid gardener, enjoyed crossword puzzles, sudokus and playing bridge. Most of all, her pride and joy was spending time with her family in Florida and seeing the accomplishments of her family.
Sharron is survived by her children, Peggy (Dominick) Gulli of Florence, AL, Ed (Emily) Severson, Jill Sand (Ronald Graf), and John (Angela) Severson all of Eau Claire; six grandchildren, Holli (Ramon) Humber, D.J. (Megan) Severson, Ashley and Kayla Sand, Connor and Taylor Severson; four great-grandchildren, Brekin and Caysen Severson, Meila and Saylor Humber; sister, Shyla Ipsen; and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Duke; parents; sister, Betty Tesch; and nephew, Thomas Tesch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Vacation Bible School, 1804 Highland Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54701 or Six Lakes Country Club Green Committee, 9151 Littleton Road, North Fort Myers, FL 33903.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave in Eau Claire, with Pastor Julie Long officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service Tuesday at the WEST CHAPEL. In the interest of public health, face coverings will be required.
