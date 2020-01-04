|
Shelba Kappus, 76, passed away on January 2nd, 2020 in Eau Claire, WI.
Born to Gustave and Lillian (Clark) Schultz on August 22, 1943 in Eau Claire, WI. Shelba was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She moved to Altoona when she was 2 years old where she enjoyed a carefree childhood making many lifelong friends. She graduated with the class of 1961 from Altoona H.S. and remained a "Railroader" for life. On May 23, 1964 she married the love of her life, Ronald Kappus, at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They were blessed with 3 children and 7 grandchildren over the years.
Shelba worked in the office at Luther Hospital, Sears at London Square Mall, Barberg and Associates before becoming the Executive Director of the Altoona Housing Authority for 22 years. She truly enjoyed the wonderful people she met.
If you asked Shelba, she would tell you how the most important job was a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was happiest when "the kids" were home on Sunday watching a game or sharing some time together. Over the years Shelba was a den mother, Sunday school teacher, enjoyed crafting, ceramics, gardening, and her flowers and birds. She and Ron enjoyed traveling and camping in their motorhome and spending time at Cornell Lake at the cottage. They traveled most of the states including Hawaii, cruising to Mexico and the Caribbean. In later years they enjoyed spending some winter time at South Padre Islands.
She is survived by Ronald Kappus, her husband of 55 years; children, Jeffery (Cathy) Kappus, Paul (Teresa) Kappus, and Mary (Darin) Brott; 7 grandchildren, Rachel & Alexander Kosier, Kaitlyn (Jerick) Hansen, Kyle and Karissa Kappus, and Andrew and Justin Brott; sister, Patricia Gansluckner of Bayfield, WI; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Friedrich, Pat Kappus of Eau Claire, and Laurie Belden of Arkansas, WI; brother-in-law, Richard Kappus of Eau Claire; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Shelba is preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, George and Julia (Gunderson) Clark; paternal grandparents, Adolph and Albertina (Klukas) Schultz; infant brother, Michael; mother-in-law, Lyla Iverson Frank; father-in-law, Wilfred Kappus; brother-in-law, Larry Gansluckner; sisters-in-law, Lynette Kappus and Karen Kappus; brother-in-law, Wilfred Kappus; and nephew and godson, Steven Friedrich.
A service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church, Eau Claire with Pastor Julie Brenden officiating. A visitation will be at 11:00 am until the time of service at the chu,rch. A luncheon will follow the service. A private family graveside service will take place at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020