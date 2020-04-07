|
Our loving mother, Shirley Bystedt, passed away at the age of 90 years on February 16th, 2020 at the Grace Edgewood assisted living in Altoona, Wisconsin. She was a resident of Eau Claire, Wisconsin for more than 60 years.
Shirley was born the youngest of six siblings on January 13th, 1930 in Duluth, Minnesota to Charles and Anna Anderson. Shirley married Roy Bystedt in March of 1949. They were blessed to spend 56 wonderful years together. To that union, three sons were born, Roy Jr., Gary and Timothy.
Shirley was a marvelous cook and baker. Many home-cooked meals were provided by this special woman. After raising her children, Shirley worked in security for the Chippewa Valley Airport. She was also a food service worker at Delong Middle School and finally she was a secretary at the Eau Claire City Clerks office specializing in elections.
Shirley loved to laugh and tell jokes, she played cards with delight. A trip to the casino always made her happy. Thrift sale shopping was a passion of hers, along with her love for furry friends. Throughout the years she had adopted many dogs without homes. She fed the birds and had a special affection for cardinals, which led to an amazing cardinal collection. She even had pet ducks that would visit her backyard every year. Shirley and Roy spent many relaxing days on the lake at their cottage in Eau Claire.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Roy Jr. (Kris Cusick), Gary (Roslynn), and Timothy (Melissa); grandchildren, Tammy (Jamie), Tim, Jr. (Samantha), Elizabet, (Joel), Jacquelyn, Erik (Emily), Todd (Amber); and great grandchildren, Carsen, Devon, Calvin, and Charli. She is also survived by a special daughter, Nancy Berg and her family; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; brothers, Charles, Russell, Lloyd and Roland; sister, Virginia; and her special friend, Jim Thompson.
A funeral service and memorial gathering will be held later due to the current health crisis. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Grace Edgewood and Mayo Hospice for the loving care they gave Shirley. Memorials to the Eau Claire County Humane Society would be preferred in lieu of flowers. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020