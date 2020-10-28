Shirley Dzubay

Shirley A. Dzubay



Nov. 15, 1929- Oct. 24, 2020

Shirley A. Dzubay, a longtime Barron resident, died Saturday, Oct. 24 at Dove Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Rice Lake. She was 90.

She was born Nov. 15, 1929, at Osceola to Herman and Emily (Engelhardt) Beyl and was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in East Farmington.

Shirley attended school through the seventh grade in Osceola area, before the family relocated to Clear Lake. After graduating Clear Lake High School in 1947, she attended nursing school at Swedish Hospital, Minneapolis, earning her RN in 1950.

She married Nicholas S. Dzubay on Sept. 9, 1950 at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Clayton.

Shirley began work as a clinic nurse with Maser, Cotts, Christiansen & Henningsen Ltd., at Rice Lake, in 1966. She continued as the group became Indianhead Medical Group and later, Marshfield Clinic. She retired in 2001.

She was a talented seamstress, avid reader, and an excellent cook and baker. She loved music, playing piano, and singing with her family and the church choir until shortly before she took ill.

The couple celebrated their 60th anniversary a year before his death in 2011. Shirley remained in the home they built until she suffered a debilitating stroke on Aug. 2.

She is survived by a daughter, Paula McDaniels of Barron; and son Steven (Susan), of River Falls; grandchildren Masha (Laith) Hodi, of Denver; Anne McDaniels of Los Angeles; Mary McDaniels of St. Paul; Nick (Christina) Geeza of Chicago; Ella Dzubay, Elmwood, and Isaac (Elisse) Dzubay, DePere. Also, four great-grandchildren, Vivi and Zain Hodi, and Jorge and Alexandra Geeza. Also surviving are sisters Norma Wulff of St. Paul, and Carolyn Trull of Oakdale, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Alexa and son-in-law Boris Geeza; brothers Robert, Donald, and David.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, a private funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30 at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 523 First St., Clayton. Fr. Christopher Wojcik will officiate, with burial in the church cemetery. For livestream directions, visit www.htocclayton.org.

The family prefers memorials to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church.

White-Williamson Funeral Home in Amery is assisting the family.



