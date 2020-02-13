|
Shirley A. Petznick, 84, formerly of Fairchild, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Country Terrace Assisted Living in Black River Falls.
Shirley Ann Petznick, daughter of Henry and Evelyn (Matysik) Kohn was born Jan. 2, 1936 in Eau Claire, WI. She was raised in Cleveland Twp., rural Fairchild, attended country school and graduated from Fairchild High School in 1954. She was a baptized and confirmed life long member of St. John's Catholic Church in Fairchild. Shirley married Lloyd Petznick on June 10, 1954, also at St. John's Catholic Church. For the next 20 years Shirley was an Air Force wife, during this time she had lived in Japan and in various cities in the United States. Once Lloyd retired in 1970, they moved to their hobby farm in Cleveland Twp where Shirley enjoyed raising a few cows, a horse for her daughter and over the years several cats and dogs. In addition to her animals she loved spending time outdoors working in her flower gardens and was especially proud of her beautiful lilies. Indoors she spent countless hours playing the organ, crocheting and sewing for her family. Shirley's faith and her involvement with St. John's Catholic Church was an important part of her life. She was an active member of church's altar society and for over 29 years she was the church organist, playing for all occasions. She had often played at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fairview and for services at the Fairchild Nursing Home. Shirley also gave her time and assistance to any needy friend or neighbor, helping whenever she could and she also worked with the local food pantries.
Shirley is survived by her 2 daughters, Dawn (Steven) Bedell of Leesville, LA, Lesa Anderson of Owatonna, MN; 7 grandchildren 13 great grandchildren: brother, Larry Kohn of Fairchild; and brother-in-law Frank Vojtik of Madison. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lloyd in 1990; sister Betty Vojtik and sister-in-law, Betty Kohn.
A visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where a rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. Sunday. A funeral mass will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church- Fairview in Fairchild, with a visitation one hour prior to services Monday at the church. Burial will be in St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Fairchild.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020