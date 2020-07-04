Shirley Radtke

Shirley Arlene Radtke, 93, of Eau Claire, passed away Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Oakwood Hills Independent Retirement Living under the care of Heartland Hospice.
She was born November 15, 1926 in Pleasant Valley to Conrad and Emily (Pederson) Holt. She graduated from Eau Claire Sr. High School in 1944. Shirley married Jack Radtke on May 17, 1947 at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They celebrated 62 years of marriage.
She was employed at several jobs including Woolworth Dime Store, NSP, Huebsch Cleaners and at the Altoona School cooking for the kids until retirement. Shirley stayed active going camping with family and friends, putting puzzles together and going for walks around Altoona.
She will be dearly missed by her son, Thomas (Ruth) Radtke of Fall Creek and daughter, Carol (Fred) Howard of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Christopher (Kim) Radtke, Kimberly (Kevin) Lanners and Andrew and Jeffrey (Tonia) Howard; great-grandchildren, Shelby and Mady Lanners, MaKayla and Haley Radtke and Michael and Matthew Howard; sisters-in-law, Jen Holt, Bonnie Poppe, Sue Radtke and Kay Ratke; and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Leona Hansen and Mildred Weaver; brothers, Freeman and Lester Holt; sister-in-law, Evelyn Creviston; and brothers-in-law, Lester, Jim and Fred Radtke.
The family is very grateful for the care she received from Heartland Hospice Care and Recovery Care at Oakwood Hills as well as the staff at the Retirement Living.
Services will be held Friday August 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum). Visitation will be held that day from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Shirley requests memorial donations be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com