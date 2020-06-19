Shirley Sorenson 81, of Lake Wales, FL passed away on June 4th, 2020, peacefully.

Shirley was born on July 18th, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, IA to James Arnold and Marjorie (Sinz) DeLong. She grew up in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School with the class of 1956. On May 2nd, 1959, she and Albert E. Sorenson were united in marriage at Peace Lutheran Church. They moved to Apple Valley, MN. Shirley and Al raised two children, Stacy and Tony. She worked part-time at Westview Elementary School.

In retirement, Shirley and Al moved to Lake Wales, FL but continued to spend their summers in Menomonie, WI at the farm. She loved to plant flowers, take care of her lawns, going on cruising and going to casinos.

Survivors include her daughter, Stacy (Jeff) Eul of Rosemount, MN, grandson Erik (Meighan) Sorenson of Bloomington, MN, and one great-granddaughter Rilyn Sorenson. She is also survived by two sisters Janice (Larry) Dahms of Menomonie, Jeannie (Steve Anderson) McClellan of Mondovi, sister-in-laws Luanne DeLong of Menomonie, Ann (ED) Korbel of Byron, MN, and brother-in-law- Charles Schroeder of Menomonie, as well as nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Shirley was preceded into death by her husband, Al and son Tony, parents James Arnold DeLong and Marjorie Sinz Delong McClellan, stepfather Estell McClelland, brother Robert DeLong and sister-in-law Janice Schroeder.

Shirley will be laid to rest beside her husband at Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minnesota. A celebration of her life will be held after burial at a later date.







