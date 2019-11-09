Home

Sonjia Flaskrud Obituary
Sonjia Marie Flaskrud, born November 6, 1950 (daughter of Harold and Gloria Tylka), passed away at the Atrium Acute Care of Bloomer with her husband by her side as she set off on her journey on Thursday, November 7, 2019. 
Sonjia resided in Chippewa Falls, WI with her loving husband of 47 years, Dennis Flaskrud. Together, they raised four children; Chad, Brian, Matthew, and Benjamin. 
Sonjia, known for her innate sense of direction, "follow the car in front of us, they know where they are going," she would say. "Yes, mother, I'm sure they do...but they might not be going the same place we are going," we would all say, laughing heartily.
Today, you leave ahead of us on your journey, and although you might not have a map, God will be your navigator; you will find your way.  
We love you, you will be in our minds, and you will always be in our hearts. God Bless
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
