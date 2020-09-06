Stanley Aubert

Stanley Eugene Aubert, of Eau Claire went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 9th, 2020.
As a young man, Stanley worked as a farmhand and a dishwasher at the Cross Town CafÃ©. He married the love of his life, Donna Peterson on April 15th, 1972. Together they lived happily in Eau Claire. They were devout followers of God and loved to be with friends and family.
Stanley "Stan the Man' was truly one of a kind. He saw the bright side of life and was a kind and loving man. He would often say he was happy from the time he woke up until the time he went to bed. He asked for nothing and gave jot to usual. There are few like him. He will be missed here, but welcomed in Heaven.
He is preceded in death by his wife Donna, his parents August and Mildred Aubert, his brother Allen (Jeanette) Aubert, and his sisters Arla (Bob) Lutzen and Emma (Scott) Hansen.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews, his brother in law Scott Hansen. His niece Missy and her family will feel his loss deeply. Stanley had a wonderful caregiver Alison Mai, who was a special part of his life.
Services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday September 12th, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
.