1/1
Stanley Aubert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Eugene Aubert, of Eau Claire went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 9th, 2020.
As a young man, Stanley worked as a farmhand and a dishwasher at the Cross Town CafÃ©. He married the love of his life, Donna Peterson on April 15th, 1972. Together they lived happily in Eau Claire. They were devout followers of God and loved to be with friends and family.
Stanley "Stan the Man' was truly one of a kind. He saw the bright side of life and was a kind and loving man. He would often say he was happy from the time he woke up until the time he went to bed. He asked for nothing and gave jot to usual. There are few like him. He will be missed here, but welcomed in Heaven.
He is preceded in death by his wife Donna, his parents August and Mildred Aubert, his brother Allen (Jeanette) Aubert, and his sisters Arla (Bob) Lutzen and Emma (Scott) Hansen.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews, his brother in law Scott Hansen. His niece Missy and her family will feel his loss deeply. Stanley had a wonderful caregiver Alison Mai, who was a special part of his life.
Services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday September 12th, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved