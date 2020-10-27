Stanley Thompson

Stanley D. Thompson, 87 of Eau Claire, WI and formerly of Eleva, WI passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his residence.

He was born July 22, 1933 in the Town of Albion, Trempealeau County, to Sena (Wenaas) and Sever Thompson. He attended Plainview Elementary School and graduated from Mondovi High School. He married Mary Ann Johnson, September 24, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden. They farmed in the Eleva area and he later worked for the Mayo Health System in Environmental Services. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden, Church Council and N.R.A. member.

Stanley is survived by his children, Douglas Thompson and Annette Larson both of Eau Claire, special friend Delores Johnson, grandchildren, Jared (Stephanie) Thompson, Colin Thompson, Benjamin Larson and Samuel (Sarah) Larson. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, James, Clarence Thompson and Doris Knott.

No public services will be held. Stanley will be laid to rest alongside his wife at Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden Cemetery.

Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.







