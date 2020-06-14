Stena Susajlo

La Crosse -- Stena M. Susajlo, age 62, formerly of Bloomer, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in La Crosse. She was born on March 28, 1958 in Chippewa Falls to Walter and Hildegard (Frentz) Klatt. She was the first woman Tool and Die Maker and Machinist in La Crosse, working for Chart Energy. She took pride in her flower gardens and was a very good artist. She enjoyed traveling and even took several trips after she became ill. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her special friend: Todd Wilson; her children: Michael Susajlo of Black River Falls WI, Ken Susajlo of Tomah WI, Stena Lee Susajlo of Tony WI; step-children: Courtney Wilson of Holmen WI and Cody Wilson of Janesville WI; grandchildren: Riley Nicolia, Jade Mason, Joseph Susajlo and Kayden Wilson; siblings: Fred (Marcia) Klatt of Bloomer, Lila Bischel of West Salem WI, Illa "June" Evans of Bloomer, Marlowe Klatt of New Auburn, Milo Klatt of Bloomer and Julius "Jay" Klatt of Bloomer; sister-in-law: Mavis Klatt; numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband: Joseph Susajlo; brother: Marvin Klatt; sister: Twilia Hartung; step-brothers: Bob and Ken Klatt; brothers-in-law: Carl Hartung, Duane "Tim" Evans and Vernon Bischel; sisters-in-law: Petra Klatt and Vista Klatt.
Graveside services will be held at the Bloomer Cemetery on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Please practice social distancing at the cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.