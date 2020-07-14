1/1
Stephen Elliott
Stephen R. Elliott, 76, of Hartford, WI (formerly of Eau Claire), passed away peacefully on June 25th 2020. He was born on February 7th 1944 to parents Lyman and Kathryn Elliott. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial in 1962 and received his bachelor's in English and History from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He married Virginia (Ginger) Brown in 1966. Stephen is survived by his wife, Ginger, sister Mary (Jack) Dodge, brother Jim (Jodi) Elliott, children Carolyn (Joe) Bjorklund and Amy (Joel) Klitzke, grandchildren Hannah and Sam Bjorklund, Matthew and Jacob Klitzke, Elli, Troy, Megan and Hailey Gaffney. He is further survived by in-laws Jim (Rhonda), Marilynn and Carol and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws Harry and Dorothy Brown and his daughter Sarah Elliott. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Katzoff Rihawi, who went above and beyond in his care for Steve and support of the family.
Steve was a dedicated teacher at Delong Middle School and Northstar in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was admired and loved by many students whom he stayed in contact with for years. His love for teaching inspired his daughter Amy and granddaughter Hannah to pursue a career in teaching as well. Through teaching, he was able to coach a variety of sports including wrestling, baseball, football, and softball. For many years he was a board member of Babe Ruth Baseball, coached several summers, and touched many lives. Steve's true passion in life was his family. He enjoyed traveling to college football bowl games with Carolyn's family every year and attending all of his grandchildren's sporting and school events. His favorite time was simply being surrounded by his family and friends observing the interactions and adding his famous one-liners.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held on July 23rd at Hickory Hills Golf Course in Eau Claire starting at 4:00 pm. We strongly encourage that masks be worn during the celebration. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Hartson Funeral Home, attn: Stephan Elliott's Family: 11111 West Janesville Road, Hales Corners WI, 53130. 



Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
