Stephen Heiman

Stephen Heiman Obituary
Stephen "Steve" Heiman, 75, passed away March 22, 2020, at home with family by his side.
Steve was born on November 11, 1944, the son of Jack & Frances Heiman in Eau Claire.
He married Martha Helland on June 21, 1969, at St John's Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Steve was employed at Memorex, Cassidy's and J&D Manufacturing.
Steve enjoyed camping, hunting & fishing of all kinds.
Steve is survived by his wife of 51 years, Martha; their son, John; his twin, Sharon Gavre; sisters, Janet Huus & Diane Alitz; sisters in law, Betty Heiman, Darlene (Don Rothbauer) Phelps, Gloria Knutson, Jane & Sandy Helland; brothers in law, Bernard Gavre, Bob Alitz, Tom (Linda) Helland, Tim (Ella) Helland, & Karl (Julie) Helland; & many other family members & friends. He is also survived by a special great-great nephew & buddy, Jaxon Helland.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack & Jerry; sister, Nancy Johnson; sister in law, Diane Brott; brothers in law, Dean Huus, Marvin Johnson, Loren Brott, Ray Knutson, Tom Phelps, Harold, Jack, and Clarence & Dennis Helland.
The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice for their care & assistance.
Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services & Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
