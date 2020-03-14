|
Stephen John Holm, age 71 of Elk Mound, passed away on March 5, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire surrounded by his family.
Stephen John was born on December 22, 1948, the youngest of eight children born to Melvin and Evelyn (Solberg) Holm. He was baptized and confirmed at Big Elk Creek Church in rural Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Raised on the family farm in nearby Albertville, Steve graduated from Colfax High School. Steve went on to serve his country in Vietnam in a Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (CB) and was proud of his Seabee service. Stephen embodied the Seabee motto; "We build, We fight, Can do".
Steve or "Jon" as his family called him, was an extremely hard-working man who was skilled in carpentry and was one who did not quit until the job was done. His dry wit and great sense of humor was always present in work or play. Jon retired from Menards after over 40 years of employment. In his spare time, he enjoyed helping to build homes for family members, repair fences or cut wood and spent many hours driving milk truck for his brother, Dan.
Steve was a dedicated father to his son, Ryan, and sacrificially cared for him for over 30 years. Steve shared his love of nature and the outdoors with his son through the many hours spent riding his Gator through surrounding farm fields and wooded areas. Steve is best described as a generous and kind soul who quietly lived out his Christian faith.
Jon is survived by his soulmate, Nancy Wasmund, son Ryan Holm, sisters, Leona Huff, Greta Shafer, Kari Berkner and brothers, James (Sherry) and Duane (Kris) Holm. Jon is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews and more than 50 great nieces and nephews as well as many friends.
Stephen John was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Evelyn (Solberg) Holm, his oldest brother Daniel E. Holm, and his infant sister Sylvia Holm.
Funeral services will be at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church 6118 County Rd M Elk Mound WI on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00 am with Pastor Hal Schroetter officiating.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the services at the church on Saturday.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020