Stephen Nielsen
Stephen John Nielsen, 66, Fall Creek, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2020.
Steve was born in Siren, Wisconsin on June 22, 1954 to Axel and Elizabeth "Betty" Nielsen.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his siblings, Michael (Susan) Nielsen; Cindy (Gary) Hansen; Brad (Marci); Mitch (Jean); Michelle Hildebrand (Mark); Mark (Jody); step daughters Rachel, Rochelle, Jody; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; long-time friend Lifei Wu of Oregon; and many other special friends.
Steve was an avid fisherman and hunter who also enjoyed volunteering his time in the Eau Claire area. As Steve was fond of saying "off the horn I go......"



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
