Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leiser Funeral Home
511 Main St
Cadott, WI 54727
(715) 289-4298

Steven Boyea


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Boyea Obituary
Steven E. Boyea, 46 of Cadott passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at his home in Thorp, WI.
He was born on January 23, 1974 to Neil and Dorothy (Burrows) Boyea in Chippewa Falls, WI. He had many hobbies and passions but the biggest two were cooking and spending time with his family.
Steve is survived by his mother Dorothy; sister Melissa (Michael) Selke; nephew Derrick (Danielle) DeMars; niece Tori DeMars; and his very special longtime friend Tammy Lammers. He was preceded in death by his father Neil.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.leiserfuneralhome.com or sent to: The Boyea Family PO Box 126 Cadott, WI 54727
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -