Steven E. Boyea, 46 of Cadott passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at his home in Thorp, WI.
He was born on January 23, 1974 to Neil and Dorothy (Burrows) Boyea in Chippewa Falls, WI. He had many hobbies and passions but the biggest two were cooking and spending time with his family.
Steve is survived by his mother Dorothy; sister Melissa (Michael) Selke; nephew Derrick (Danielle) DeMars; niece Tori DeMars; and his very special longtime friend Tammy Lammers. He was preceded in death by his father Neil.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.leiserfuneralhome.com or sent to: The Boyea Family PO Box 126 Cadott, WI 54727
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020