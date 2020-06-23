Steven Brackenwagen

Steven Todd Brackenwagen, known as Todd, passed away at the age of 58 on June 22, 2020 at 3:25am. He was at home and surrounded by his wife, children and his dog Tex. Todd battled with prostate cancer for 8 ½ years until it took his life. He continuously beat the projected odds and was a warrior until the end. The Lord claimed a truly great man. Todd was a firm believer and is now glorifying his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Todd and Michelle are devoted members at Bethesda Lutheran Church.
Todd was a loving husband to his devoted wife, Michelle. They loved each other for 42 wonderful years. Todd was so proud of his three children: Alexandra Brackenwagen (29), Rebecca Schwanz (26) and Jake Brackenwagen (23). He was a father-in-law to Zach Schwanz. He would have been a father-in-law to Mike Haider in November and was a grandpa to a baby girl due in October. He was a son to Stanley and Dolores Brackenwagen and a brother to Debbie Lowe, Vickie Scott and Mark Brackenwagen. He was a brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Todd lived a great life. He loved his wife and kids more than anything. He lived a life of character, commitment to others, had a love for business. He had an amazing sense of humor. He loved teasing his wife and kids and making them laugh. He was a natural-born leader that always led by example. Todd was a competent and hard worker, admired by many for being the man he was. Everything he did, he did for his family.
Todd was born on March 25, 1962 to Stanley and Dolores Brackenwagen in South St. Paul, MN. Shortly after, his family moved to New Richmond, WI where he grew up. Todd met his wife, Michelle in 1978 when they were 14 and 16 and then, nine years later, they were married in 1987. Todd graduated from high school in 1980. Then he moved to Eau Claire, WI to go to the University of Eau Claire where he got his bachelor's degree in Business Management. During his last semester of college in 1986, Todd decided to start his own business, Brack Thermal Systems, Inc. Shortly after they were married, his wife Michelle decided to make the jump and come work with Todd. As a team, with Todd as the lead, they grew the business into a very successful company. In January of 2008, Todd sold the business to his foreman and friend, Matt Schuebel. Todd and Michelle also have a second business, Brackenwagen Properties, LLC., which started with their first house/duplex in 1989. Brackenwagen Properties, LLC grew after they sold Todd's first business (Brack Thermal Systems, Inc.) and is Todd and Michelle's current business.
Todd had many remarkable accomplishments throughout his lifetime. Todd loved to travel with his family. In 1995, Todd decided to get his private pilot's license. He was VFR and IFR certified. After he bought his first plane, a Piper Arrow, he began the first of many cross-country trips with his wife and two girls. After his son, Jake was born, he upgraded in planes to a Beechcraft Bonanza in order to accommodate the entire family. They spent many happy years together, traveling the United States and have made many wonderful memories together. Todd also enjoyed hunting with his son, downhill skiing with his family, boating and water-skiing. He was an impressive slalom skier which he made sure his children learned to do. He absolutely loved to have fun with his family. After the kids grew, Todd and Michelle started motorcycling again. They motorcycled together throughout Arizona, Colorado, Mexico and the Midwest.
To Michelle, Todd was not only a loving husband, he was her best friend. Todd and Michelle were inseparable from the time they met at such young ages. As a unit, they always worked and played together. They enjoyed each other and it was a rare occasion to ever find them without one another. They will be forever truly in love until they meet again. Todd was always there for Michelle, he was her rock and she was his. They were different but complimented each other perfectly. They were always holding hands, and Michelle always said the best place in the world was in Todd's arms.
To his kids, Todd was an inspiration and an incredible dad. He coached his kids' soccer teams growing up and even let Alexandra be his "assistant coach". Even though he was initially unfamiliar with the sport of soccer, he watched DVDs and studied until he became the best AYSO coach out there. Every winter, he built his kids an ice rink, and in the summer, he and Jake would go on river trips, camping down the Chippewa River. He was always the go-to for math homework, and the best encourager and supporter to his family throughout the trials that come with life. Whenever there was a question, it would be dad that would get the call. He was always wise with his money and instilled this into his family. He always gave people second chances, and taught his kids to do the same.
Thank you for all your love and support and all the wonderful messages from friends, family and past employees that have reminded us how much Todd was loved and admired for his friendship and leadership.
Visitation will be held at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire, WI on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The funeral will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W. Hamilton Ave. in Eau Claire. The visitation is at 1:00 pm, service and burial at Lakeview Cemetery to follow. Reception will be at Bethesda Lutheran Church outside afterwards.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.