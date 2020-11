Steven Jepsen, 70, died unexpectedly Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home in Hatfield.Steven D. Jepsen was born February 28, 1950, in Neillsville, WI, the son of Eugene and Evelyn (Bartz) Jepsen.Steve is survived by his wife, Barbara; Steve's sons, Erik (Vanessa) of Nevada and Heath (Danielle) of Fall Creek; mother, Evelyn of Neillsville; brothers Dan Jepsen of Owen, Mark Jepsen of Eau Claire and sister Deb (Greg Filipczak) Jepsen of Neillsville.He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene.There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.Online Condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting Steve's family.