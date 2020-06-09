Steven Edward Mattice passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Eau Claire on Jan. 16, 1966 to Annie (Helton) Mattice and Bill Mattice. Steve was a lifelong resident of Eau Claire, completed his schooling in Eau Claire and spent his senior year in Naples, Florida, where he met his former wife, Laurie Mattice. Steve worked in construction most of his life and enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his grandchildren. Steve is survived by his mother, Annie Mattice; his brothers, Jeff (Katy) Mattice and Mike (Esta) Mattice; his children, Carrie Wetzel, Kris Mattice, and Jenna Mattice; his five grandchildren, Will, Kennedy, Sophia, Henry, Harrison, and his close friend, Georgia. Steve was proceeded in death by his father, Bill Mattice. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to L.E. Phillips Rehab Center.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store