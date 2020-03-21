|
Steven J. Reynolds, age 73, of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with glioblastoma (brain cancer).
Steven was born September 28, 1946 in Mora, MN to the late Ralph and Grace (Youngdahl) Reynolds. Growing up in the Mora area, he attending Coin Elementary and Mora High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving four years before moving to Minneapolis where he worked for Packard Bell. While living there he met the love of his life, Carol Kowalczyk. He worked up the courage to ask her to his company Christmas party; marrying six months later on June 8, 1970.
They moved their family to Blair, WI where they owned and operated Reynolds TV. After closing up shop, they moved to Rochester, MN where he worked for IBM, then to Corvallis, OR working for Hewlett Packard, before settling in Eau Claire. In 2001, he retired from Medical Concepts in Maplewood, MN.
A jack of all trades, Steven was able to fix anything and was usually found working in his garage. He enjoyed woodworking, electronics repair, remodeling homes and picking up treasures at garage sales - looking forward to his yearly garage sale. He was an avid reader and a dedicated fan of the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed watching movies, especially war movies and westerns. Always up for a car ride, the long way was usually the route taken insisting it was a short cut. He had a witty sense of humor and enjoyed telling jokes.
He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Gary) Frueh and Brenda Boe; grandchildren, Matthew Reynolds, Brandon (Madeline) Boe and Kaitlyn Boe; brothers, Mike (Marlys) Reynolds, Duane (Debbie) Reynolds and Clark (Marti) Reynolds; several sisters- and brothers-in-law; special friend, Kathy Michels; and many other family members and friends.
In heaven he was greeted by his wife, Carol; parents; father- & mother-in-law, Frank and Zenita Kowalczyk; brothers, Dale and Daniel Reynolds; and niece, Kelly Reynolds.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be given to the charity or organization of the donor's choice. To send your condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020