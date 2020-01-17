|
Steven Robert Tomashek, from Greenfield, WI 66, passed away unexpectedly in Fort Myers, FL on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born October 3, 1953 in Eau Claire, WI to the late Willard and Myrtle (Justman) Tomashek.
Steven grew up in Eau Claire, WI. He was an avid body builder and was named Mr Badger State. He was in the Marines and spent time in Okinawa, Japan. Steve worked at Waukesha Engine as an inspection Controller. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Tomashek.
Steve is survived by his three sisters, Nancy Jacobs (Dewey) of LaQuinta, CA, Vera Jean Keogh of Fargo, North Dakota and Margaret Tomashek of Farmington, MN; one brother, Dan Tomashek of Shawano, Wisconsin; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
No formal services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held in the spring time at St Patrick's Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.
Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555. To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer a condolence at this difficult time please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign the guestbook.
