Sue Myrman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Myrman, 76, of Lake Hallie died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Our House Memory Care Chippewa Falls.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a private celebration of Sue's life at a later date.
Family would like to thank Our House Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for their great help and support.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved