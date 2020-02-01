|
|
Sue Ann Marie Phillips (Kuhn) of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on January 30, 2020, after a 10-year battle with dementia.
Sue was born January 17, 1951. She married her high school sweetheart, William "Bill" Phillips on June 15, 1968.
Sue is survived by her husband, of 51 years, Bill Phillips; their two children, Angie (Bryan) Pitcavage and Rick (Michelle) Phillips; grandkids, Samantha (Tanner) Berg, Trevor (Holly) Phillips, Charlie (Savannah) Pitcavage; great-grandkids, Liam, Kenny, Hayden, Kenadi, Kinsley, Bently, and Emily; her siblings, Doug (Molly) Kuhn, Jim Kuhn, Judy (Gary) Hayden, and Ruth (Mick) Erickson.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents Betty Kuhn and Robert Kuhn.
Memorial services will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Burial of Ashes will take place at later date at Rest Haven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Sue Ann's name to St. Jude or The Dementia Foundation.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020