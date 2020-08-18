Sue was an awesome sister in law. Even though we didn’t get to see each other often, when we did get to visit each other she went out of her way to make me feel like family. Her late brother Joe loved her so much and would look forward to his visits back home so he could be with his family, usually celebrating both of their birthdays that were one day apart.

You all have my heartfelt and deepest sympathy.



Jill Eslinger

