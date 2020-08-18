Susan Marie (Eslinger) Eckstaedt, 69, was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on May 25th, 1951, and passed away peacefully on August 8th, with loved ones at her side after a courageous battle with ALS.
Sue was the oldest child of Marlyn P. and Doris M. (Drilling) Eslinger. She enjoyed a wonderful childhood in Eau Claire, and was a proud Regis High Rambler, class of 1969. Sue then attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and earned a degree in Education and Library Science and later a Master's in Counseling at Drake University. Sue taught for 36 years in Wisconsin and Iowa, retiring from the Waukee Community School District in 2010. Sue loved her career, colleagues, and her students.
Sue married Tom Eckstaedt in 1974, and they began their life together in Milwaukee, WI. After a few years, they moved to Des Moines, IA, where they remained their entire married life raising three daughters, Ann, Elizabeth, and Catherine. Sue loved her family more than anything; she was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, friend, and #1 Grandma Gigi. Sue had a warm, generous, and loving soul. She never missed an opportunity to tell all in her life how much she cared, loved, and was grateful for them.
All will miss her smile, sweet voice, red lips, and lively spirit. She made everyone's day brighter. Our hearts are full because of her.
Sue is survived by her devoted husband and caregiver Tom; their daughters, Ann (Michael) Lucas of Newton, MA, Elizabeth (Nathan) Panther of Muscatine, IA, and Catherine Eckstaedt, St. Louis Park, MN; her mother, Doris Eslinger of Roseville, MN; her beloved sister and best friend, Carol (Jim) Thury of Roseville, MN; nieces, Christine (Ben) Adamson and Maggie Thury; and nephews, Dave (Dionne) Eckstaedt and Joe (Nicole) Paton. Sue was blessed with four beautiful grandchildren that she adored, Cole Panther, Reese Lucas, Kate Panther, and William Lucas. Sue is also survived by sister-in law, Jill Eslinger and brothers-in law, James (Kathy) Eckstaedt and Norman (Martha) Eckstaedt.
Her father, Marlyn P. Eslinger and her brother, Joseph Eslinger preceded Sue in death.
We thank the University of Iowa ALS Clinic and Unity Point of Des Moines Care Teams for their dedicated care to Sue and all our friends and family for their love and support.
Sue has requested a private service. Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Des Moines Walk- ALS Association Iowa Chapter- Walk to Defeat ALS "Team Sue". 3636 Westown Pkwy, Ste 204 West Des Moines, IA 50266.